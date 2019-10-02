Quantitative Investment Management Raised Its First Majestic Silver Com (AG) Holding by $2.59 Million; Newport Asia Lowered Position in Baidu (BIDU) by $43.33 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp Com (AG) by 200.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 369,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The hedge fund held 554,156 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 184,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 3.45 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Primero Announces Hldrs Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 13/03/2018 Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SEES COFECE RESPONSE ON PRIMERO IN LATE APRIL; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.)

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 82.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 79,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, down from 449,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – BAIDU REPORTS ADJUSTED PROFIT PER ADS $2.08 ON CLERICAL ISSUE; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 11,496 shares to 10,204 shares, valued at $426,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 35,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,603 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.76M for 21.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.