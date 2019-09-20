Quantitative Investment Management Raised Community Health Systems (CYH) Stake; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Position Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 665,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 18.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615.18 million, up from 17.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 338,793 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) by 458.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 174,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.58% . The hedge fund held 212,398 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Community Health Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 2.14 million shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 38.81% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Community Health Systems Rtg To ‘CCC+’; Outlk Neg; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 26/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS- ON MARCH 23, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT, RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT TO AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 25, 2007 -SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS: PACT TO SELL THREE TN HOSPITALS TO; 09/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC-‘ FROM ‘CCC+’; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 23/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS TENDERED ~$1.5B 2019 NOTES, OR ~80%; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CYH shares while 40 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 2.57% less from 110.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Group Limited has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 568,258 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company reported 0% stake. Bancorp Of America De owns 74,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 59,040 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 91,182 shares in its portfolio. 85,121 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Limited Com. 40,189 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 148,167 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Company has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Rhumbline Advisers holds 244,186 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 74,328 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 17,321 shares stake.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,550 activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $320,000 was bought by Ely James S. III.

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks to Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Health Q2 top line down 7%; cash flow improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CYH CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately 13 Days Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Securities Class Action Against Community Health Systems Inc. â€“ CYH – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) CEO Wayne Smith on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT – Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 20,747 shares to 79,099 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 71,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,882 shares, and cut its stake in Market Vectors Tr Russia Etf.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties to Develop Office Tower at Washington State Convention Center Addition – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Is Yielding 2.9% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.