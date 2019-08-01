Quantitative Investment Management Position in Eagle Materials (EXP) Has Lowered by $1.39 Million as Market Value Declined; General Electric Company (GE) Position Maintained by Hikari Power Ltd

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 13,400 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 434,565 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 134,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83 million, up from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 49.39M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 25/04/2018 – GE Investors Gather After a Difficult Year; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Limited Liability Com has invested 1.45% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Utah Retirement System reported 8,418 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,324 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 13 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc holds 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 5,600 shares. Texas-based Maverick Cap has invested 2% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Gotham Asset accumulated 42,387 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,293 shares in its portfolio. 8,086 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 13,792 shares. Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 3,455 were accumulated by Mariner Lc. Duquesne Family Office Llc stated it has 0.08% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Massachusetts Svcs Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,157 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 85,212 shares to 100,212 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 45,050 shares to 129,150 shares, valued at $13.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 222,807 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 61,340 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peoples Financial Ser Corporation invested in 96,701 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Southeastern Asset Mgmt Inc Tn reported 55.77 million shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 186,637 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel accumulated 36,643 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 749,450 shares. Moreover, Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has 0.15% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 727,014 shares. New York-based J Goldman Company LP has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Susquehanna International Llp holds 0.11% or 26.14M shares in its portfolio. 232,754 were reported by John G Ullman Assoc. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 0.01% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 0.46% or 42,941 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

