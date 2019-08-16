Quantitative Investment Management Maintains Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG); Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Stake In General Electric Co (GE) Was Lifted

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 55,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 886,011 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85 million, up from 830,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.30% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.01. About 396.06M shares traded or 588.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHIMA POWER; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 367.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 52,800 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $88.5. About 562,117 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181273: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; Palladium Equity Partners IV, L.P; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29,400 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Alcoa Corp.

More notable recent Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arthur J. Gallagher: Blessed Boredom – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires P2 Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

