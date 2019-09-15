Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Ventas (VTR) Stake by $459,340; R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL)

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 610.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 13,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 6,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 121,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29M, down from 128,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $69.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 18.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

