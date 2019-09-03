Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $691,500; Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 14,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.04% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.84 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Ed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $122.89. About 246,804 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q EPS 85c; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 17/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Grand Canyon South Rim in Level 3 Water Restrictions; NPS Urges Visitors and Residents to Use Water Mindfully; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 46,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 284,500 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 330,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 3.68 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 11/04/2018 – Newell Brands Annual Meeting to Take Place May 15; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEXT WITH STARBOARD; NAMES THREE TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Class Of 2008 IPOs: Where Are They Now? – Yahoo Finance” on March 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Serious Concerns About Grand Canyon Education’s Future – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Grand Canyon Education Teases a Major Announcement Along With Solid Earnings – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,480 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Rbf Capital Limited. 10,600 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Laurion Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) or 15,365 shares. 16,764 were reported by Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Yorktown Mgmt invested 0.11% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech invested in 59,378 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 0.12% or 524,047 shares. Capital Research Glob Investors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 591,000 shares. Parametric Ltd owns 139,908 shares. Fort LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Country Club Tru Na holds 0.04% or 2,613 shares in its portfolio. 256,117 were reported by D E Shaw And. Conestoga Cap Ltd Company accumulated 770,484 shares.

Analysts await Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 7.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.06 per share. LOPE’s profit will be $56.25 million for 26.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Grand Canyon Education, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lsv Asset reported 83,100 shares. Sun Life Fin has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 86,800 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 32,982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lathrop Management holds 263,297 shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 6.98 million shares. Natl Pension invested in 673,324 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 618 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 2,220 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 248,307 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 633,394 shares.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.26M for 7.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.