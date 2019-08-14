Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position By $2.56 Million; Shorts at Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Raised By 4.06%

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) stake by 91.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 29,400 shares as Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)’s stock rose 29.28%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 2,700 shares with $237,000 value, down from 32,100 last quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc now has $8.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 524,347 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) had an increase of 4.06% in short interest. FCPT’s SI was 966,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.06% from 928,700 shares previously. With 428,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)’s short sellers to cover FCPT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 426,648 shares traded. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) has risen 7.85% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCPT News: 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 35C, EST. 35C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCPT); 15/03/2018 FCPT Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q EPS 26c; 25/05/2018 – Four Corners Property: Sale Is Result of Unsolicited Offer at Cash Cap Rate of Slightly Over 5%; 25/04/2018 – Four Corners Property 1Q Rev $34.8M; 30/04/2018 – FCPT REPORTS PURCHASE OF A POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN RESTAURANT; 25/04/2018 – FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY 1Q REV. $34.8M, EST. $34.8M (2 EST.)

More notable recent Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:FCPT) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FCPT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FCPT Announces Second Outparcel Portfolio With Washington Prime Group – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FCPT Closes Arby’s Restaurant Property From Washington Prime Transaction for $1.2 million – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 25.12 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 209,200 shares to 484,500 valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1. It also upped Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) stake by 16,700 shares and now owns 23,600 shares. Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 53,021 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.02% or 27,559 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 44,126 shares in its portfolio. 70 were reported by Smithfield Com. 14,176 are owned by Schroder Investment Gp. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Com owns 8,147 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has 410,722 shares. Amer Interest Inc holds 2,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.19% or 979,208 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 63,570 shares. Captrust invested in 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Nicholas Prns Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 30,346 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Neurocrine had 15 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) earned “Hold” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Could Be Positioned for a Surge – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Neurocrine Biosciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Neurocrine (NBIX) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Neurocrine (NBIX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.