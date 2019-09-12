Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Stake in Rpm International (RPM) as Stock Price Rose; Spf Beheer Bv Increased Albemarle (ALB) Position by $13.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 151.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 26,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 44,744 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $68.12. About 532,445 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 189,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.28 million, up from 916,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $69.25. About 1.82M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Names Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE 2018 LITHIUM ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN AVERAGING +40 PCT – CEO

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 83,403 shares to 384,469 shares, valued at $76.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old National Bancorporation In has 79,349 shares. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 9,700 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc has 150 shares. 39,886 were accumulated by Utd Automobile Association. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 71,783 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1,002 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Walleye Trading Lc holds 9,896 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.76% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 418,304 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Leavell Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Apg Asset Management Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 120,569 shares. Amer Tru Investment Limited Liability Co owns 1.56% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 28,617 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Ptnrs Limited reported 104,515 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 1.05 million shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Camarda Financial Advisors Lc invested in 29 shares. Duncker Streett And Comm Incorporated has 0.03% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 2,200 shares. Driehaus Ltd reported 11,307 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested 0.38% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 14,100 shares. Prudential invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 17,024 are owned by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Mai Cap reported 15,472 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Trust invested in 1.33% or 247,653 shares. 11,901 are owned by Shell Asset. Btim accumulated 302,196 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 16,993 shares to 32,592 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp Ord (NYSE:SNE) by 17,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,092 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

