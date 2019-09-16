Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stake by $4.35 Million; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake by $1.82 Million as Shares Rose

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 70,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.05M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 2.90M shares traded or 26.21% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 1725.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 51,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 54,759 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $87.11. About 1.02M shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Steward Partners’ Advisors Named by Forbes as Next-Gen Best-in-State Wealth Advisors – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Spotlight On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James launches $750M stock buyback – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18,061 shares to 5,439 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,239 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 6,350 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 12,600 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 1,017 shares. Bryn Mawr Commerce reported 96,991 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has 900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Dimensional Fund LP reported 823,505 shares. Private Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 149,580 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Fj Capital Lc stated it has 3,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Amer Intl Grp stated it has 43,864 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 9 shares.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global higher amid $2.5B share purchase offers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Malone trims Lions Gate stake to 4.98% – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Sells Swiss Unit – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 91,328 shares to 76,206 shares, valued at $556,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 1.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).