Quantitative Investment Management Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Position by $319,056; Autus Asset Management Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake by $333,788

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 36.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 19,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 74,629 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 54,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.39. About 1.11 million shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,268 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 628,865 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 3,107 shares to 91,676 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. HOWELL HILTON H JR bought $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) on Tuesday, August 13. $20,137 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by Howell Robin Robinson on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.