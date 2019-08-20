Quantitative Investment Management Increases Position in Weight Watchers International (WTW); As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Value Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Stake by $1.73 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.24 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) by 233.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 186,362 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 266,062 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, up from 79,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 27,272 shares to 16,228 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 217,154 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 8,171 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 221,171 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 54,566 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 88,455 shares. 2,184 were reported by Advsr Asset Mgmt. North Star Investment Mgmt accumulated 250 shares. 250,000 were accumulated by Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership. Alyeska Inv Group LP holds 0.03% or 99,700 shares in its portfolio. Hs Mngmt Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 2.14% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 13,800 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 127,187 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 23,599 shares.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares to 401,641 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research holds 0.03% or 87,975 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 469,935 shares. 1492 Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.86% or 140,898 shares. Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Llc has invested 0.61% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weiss Multi owns 150,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 28,051 shares. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has 4.4% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.14 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 7,415 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated reported 120,890 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Driehaus Cap Management Llc reported 659,444 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 710,077 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management reported 0.1% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pnc Financial Serv Grp stated it has 2,000 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 27,400 shares.