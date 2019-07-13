Quantitative Investment Management Increases Holding in Ventas (VTR); As Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Stock Price Declined, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut by $33.76 Million Its Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 489,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.63M, down from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68. About 362,688 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 7.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 163.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 48,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 265,539 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Professional Advisory Ser owns 153,249 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Brookfield Asset Mgmt holds 3.76 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. 4,982 were accumulated by Allstate. Hilltop accumulated 0.12% or 8,840 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 53,714 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 136,914 shares. Presima stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rampart Inv Company Limited Company accumulated 40,422 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Texas-based Moody Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 292,971 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 147,900 shares to 54,100 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 144,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. PB’s profit will be $82.44 million for 14.41 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

