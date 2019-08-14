Quantitative Investment Management Increased Ventas (VTR) Holding; Last Week Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. Jefferies maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $37.7 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $35 New Target: $36 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $39 New Target: $41 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 163.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 79,400 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 128,100 shares with $8.17M value, up from 48,700 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $26.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 2.51 million shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 10.66 million shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ruffer Llp has 1.99 million shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of stated it has 52,712 shares. Zeke Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 19,570 shares. Cohen And Steers Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 291,138 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 6.77 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Nomura Incorporated invested in 20,931 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 245,953 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests has 232 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 3,564 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 443,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher – Stockhouse” published on August 14, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.13 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Delta Air Lines, Okta And More – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) stake by 22,400 shares to 11,600 valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) stake by 95,623 shares and now owns 41,577 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 391 shares. Focused Wealth Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,600 shares. 6,816 are held by Fincl Counselors Inc. Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce reported 38,961 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation accumulated 39,069 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Heartland Consultants accumulated 4,793 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 35,679 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il invested in 24,369 shares. Regent Investment Ltd has 4,156 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 111,927 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.18% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 4.30 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 203,410 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Serv stated it has 1.96% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $64 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.