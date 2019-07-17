Quantitative Investment Management Increased Its Netgear (NTGR) Holding by $455,400; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Upped Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 237.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 189,480 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 20.85% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 19/04/2018 – DJ NETGEAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTGR); 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – Correct: Netgear 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System Illuminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.29 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.43 million, up from 8.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.03. About 2.66 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 121,200 shares to 368,770 shares, valued at $25.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 88,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,067 shares, and cut its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $738,382 activity. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN sold $26,371 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Friday, January 18. $450,806 worth of stock was sold by LO PATRICK CS on Thursday, January 31. WERDANN MICHAEL A sold $64,203 worth of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Rogers Tamesa sold $78,387.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 14,600 shares to 14,100 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).