Quantitative Investment Management Increased Ford Motor Co (F) Position by $1.67 Million as Stock Price Rose; Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake by $2.80 Million; Shares Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 75.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 209,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 484,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 275,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 40.24 million shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – REFILE-INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 25/04/2018 – As a strong player in the trucks and large SUV segments, Ford is also attempting to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 09/05/2018 – Ford says lost truck production will hit 2nd qtr earnings; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 27/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Uber’s use of fewer safety sensors prompts questions after Arizona crash; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 13/04/2018 – Ford’s March China vehicle sales down 11 pct y/y; 10/05/2018 – Shale’s Public Enemy No. 1 Says Short the Permian and Eagle Ford

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.47 million shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Noninterest Income $371M; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL EXPENSE SYNERGIES OF ABOUT $50 MLN BY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DPW Holdings Announces Second Notice of Noncompliance with NYSE American Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Itâ€™s Time to Buy Ford and GM Stock (but Not Tesla?) – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, but It’s Not All Bad – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 6,500 shares to 8,300 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 28,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares to 625,900 shares, valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 171,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43M for 9.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.