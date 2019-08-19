Quantitative Investment Management Increased F.N.B. (FNB) Position by $709,000 as Valuation Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $484,270 as Stock Value Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB) by 296.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 70,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 94,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in F.N.B. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 125,692 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 297,523 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.65 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 79,305 shares to 718,431 shares, valued at $34.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 9,822 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Company has 73,694 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company New York invested in 0.08% or 5,237 shares. Blume Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 26,037 were reported by Arrow Corporation. Fairfield Bush And, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,279 shares. New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.83% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Compton Mgmt Ri holds 16,338 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,953 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 6,015 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 63,248 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 4.38M shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 240,475 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,276 were accumulated by M&T Financial Bank. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 20,982 shares. State Street reported 14.30 million shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Twin Tree Lp has 5,021 shares. Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 37,210 shares. Millennium Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 563,079 shares. Cipher Capital Lp invested in 0.12% or 142,219 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company invested in 406,509 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx stated it has 71,607 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 63,639 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 20,618 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth owns 10,702 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 36,684 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 132,100 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $6,109 was bought by Bena Pamela A. Shares for $27,799 were bought by MOTLEY DAVID L. 2,000 shares were bought by Mencini Frank C, worth $22,140.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 254,878 shares to 129,422 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

