Quantitative Investment Management Holding In Textron (TXT) Was Increased; Hhr Asset Management Upped Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $4.85 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 134,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 1.16 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET REPORT STUDIES TRAFFIC AT DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG TO STOP SELLING ITS PRODUCTS TO DICK’S SPORTING GOODS; 16/03/2018 – INMARKET DATA SHOWS DICK’S TRAFFIC +0.3% SINCE POLICY CHANGED

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 1.27 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 29/03/2018 – Textron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 11/04/2018 – L2 Consulting Services, Inc. Receives Part 23 AML-STC for Avionica MiniQAR; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & Com accumulated 1.05% or 124,805 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 21,042 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 47,917 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 144 shares. Nordea, a Sweden-based fund reported 46,800 shares. 82,235 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Alpha Windward Limited Company reported 12,720 shares. Shufro Rose Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Quantum Capital owns 0.2% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 9,957 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 0.05% or 470,051 shares. Smith Graham & Investment Lp reported 176,280 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 4,060 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 122,672 shares. 217 are owned by Advisory Network Lc.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 51,554 shares to 488,554 shares, valued at $50.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polarityte Inc by 139,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,967 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 66,700 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 116,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,100 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

