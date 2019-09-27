Quantitative Investment Management Holding in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined While Stillwater Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 91,969 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, down from 101,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 3.11M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 115.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 9,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $112.04. About 102,237 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silicon Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLAB)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.06 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Finance Prtnrs Limited Liability invested in 2.47% or 171,512 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management reported 113,257 shares. Moreover, Prio Wealth Lp has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Inv Management has 37,018 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ckw Group owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 995 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 246,805 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Assetmark invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,878 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd owns 10,535 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 963,924 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.58% or 27,268 shares in its portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Service reported 6.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mawer Inv Ltd holds 2.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Gp Llp owns 2.08M shares. Rafferty Asset Llc, a New York-based fund reported 34,977 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 13,905 shares stake. First Republic Invest Inc, California-based fund reported 2,357 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 642,089 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 80,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 851,404 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company has 11,866 shares. 900 are owned by Numerixs Tech. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.02% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 192,362 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs owns 16,191 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 5,325 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.05% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,220 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 17,228 shares to 8,272 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 14,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,511 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).