Quantitative Investment Management Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) Has Cut by $422,630; Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 94,798 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66M, up from 85,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 351,128 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 42,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 446,716 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, down from 488,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 14.05M shares traded or 32.19% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED CONSOLIDATED EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 19.5 PCT VS 17.1 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Infosys learns from Vishal Sikka spat, leaves no room for conflict in contract for new CEO; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Infosys Options Hot Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Infosys Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity a Board Room Imperative in Nearly 50 Percent of Global Enterprises – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $574.76M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inco (NYSE:PEG) by 11,594 shares to 105,721 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 66,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for April 11, 2019 : FAST, CBSH, APOG, RAD – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Stock Down 3.2% on Q1 Earnings Lag – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 73,498 shares to 3.72 million shares, valued at $211.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,924 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 6,541 shares. Vanguard Gru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 89,813 shares. 1,063 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Ent Services Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,003 shares. 12,396 were accumulated by Smith Moore &. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 2,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Finance Advisory Serv invested in 8,650 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 43,557 were reported by Matarin Capital Management Limited Liability. 29,108 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 487,319 shares.