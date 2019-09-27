Quantitative Investment Management Holding in Boston Beer Co (The) (SAM) Cut by $1.25 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Upped Intl Paper Co (IP) Holding by $1.57 Million

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 36,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 589,992 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.56 million, up from 553,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 717,813 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 16/05/2018 – IP Won’t Proceed With Smurfit Bid Unless It’s Recommended by Co; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (SAM) by 40.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.74% . The hedge fund held 4,891 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Beer Co Inc (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $14.04 during the last trading session, reaching $349.89. About 83,508 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Boston Beer Tops Estimates as New CEO Takes Over — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – ON MARCH 27, ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND CO’S EXISTING $150 MLN REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.30 TO $7.30; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Invest Lc invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Voloridge Management Limited Liability reported 162,345 shares. Walleye Trading accumulated 29,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.17% or 512,179 shares in its portfolio. Fdx owns 8,579 shares. Icon Advisers invested 1.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 10,950 shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.1% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 23,853 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.08% stake. Mirae Asset Global Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 37,036 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 0.09% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 40,954 shares. Barclays Plc has 2.11 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Mraz Amerine Associate Incorporated has invested 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Eastern National Bank & Trust invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 364,724 shares to 580,208 shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold SAM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 8.47 million shares or 0.10% less from 8.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 93 shares. Btim reported 35,786 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 1.01M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 100 were accumulated by C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 4,211 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,578 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 6,349 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 0.01% invested in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) for 1,542 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 30,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Mackenzie has 1,030 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Company invested 0.02% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 11,377 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.60 EPS, down 19.00% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.21 per share. SAM’s profit will be $31.47M for 33.64 P/E if the $2.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by The Boston Beer Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) by 228,777 shares to 251,877 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 17,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).