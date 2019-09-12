Quantitative Investment Management Has Upped Its New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Position; Masonite International (DOOR) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Masonite International Corp (DOOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 74 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 66 reduced and sold their holdings in Masonite International Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 23.19 million shares, up from 23.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Masonite International Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 52 Increased: 50 New Position: 24.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB) stake by 32.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 131,056 shares as New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 538,705 shares with $5.38M value, up from 407,649 last quarter. New York Community Bancorp Inc now has $6.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 7.49 million shares traded or 46.41% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has risen 6.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – NY Community Bancorp 1Q Net $106.6M; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Conference May 29; 15/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 97 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 292.32 million shares or 2.30% more from 285.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 981,212 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 289,986 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 2.48M shares. Interest Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Tortoise Mgmt Lc owns 1,799 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 31,551 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd holds 0.05% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 249,106 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 1.13M shares. Moreover, Kahn Brothers Gp Incorporated De has 0.01% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif bought 1,640 shares worth $43,148. CIAMPA DOMINICK bought 34,000 shares worth $394,641.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 16,930 shares to 8,270 valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) stake by 34,230 shares and now owns 20,470 shares. Boston Beer Co Inc (The) (NYSE:SAM) was reduced too.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation for 1.90 million shares. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc owns 157,189 shares or 2.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hound Partners Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 632,045 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 5,480 shares.

Analysts await Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 5.83% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.03 per share. DOOR’s profit will be $24.64 million for 14.88 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Masonite International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.01% negative EPS growth.

Masonite International Corporation designs, makes, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard , steel, or fiberglass residential doors. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores.

