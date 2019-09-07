Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Pvh (PVH) Position by $3.76 Million; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 10,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 134,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49 million, up from 124,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has come under intense scrutiny from users, lawmakers and investors following allegations from a whistleblower that it allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica to improperly use data; 10/04/2018 – Live updates from Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress today The Facebook CEO is speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee joint hearing; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 05/04/2018 – Tobacco products are promoted across Facebook, Stanford University researchers found; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN SEPT. 2017 ICO WRITES TO FIRM ABOUT PROCESSING DATA ON U.S. NATIONALS IN UK, PARTIES EXCHANGE NUMEROUS LETTERS; 21/03/2018 – FB: In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Mark Zuckerberg discusses the Cambridge Analytica crisis, the mistakes Facebook has made, and models for regulation; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Needs to Work on Diversity (Video); 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated?

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 31,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 17,700 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 48,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.90 million shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 31/05/2018 – PVH CEO SAYS TO LAUNCH HERITAGE DIGITAL E-COMMERCE SITE THIS SUMMER – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 EPS, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $201.45M for 7.12 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 17,213 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 125,365 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.09% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 18,623 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 61,070 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 193,457 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0.03% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 11,378 shares in its portfolio. Regions accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 18,897 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp stated it has 9,002 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 8,947 shares. 46,856 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Paloma Prns Management Com accumulated 17,859 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 21,666 shares to 28,166 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 380,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,300 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $10.10 million activity. The insider NASELLA HENRY bought $99,408.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Lc, California-based fund reported 4,021 shares. Moreover, Decatur Cap has 2.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Capital Guardian Tru holds 624,437 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Mngmt has invested 2.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Comm stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.85M were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Courage Mgmt Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 4,864 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 167,670 shares. One Cap Management Lc holds 27,567 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,073 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.27% or 5,737 shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 36,305 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,550 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,910 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,530 shares to 116,407 shares, valued at $19.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,934 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).