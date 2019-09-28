Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Penn National Gaming (PENN) Stake By $472,226; Intrust Bank Na Increased Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 31.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 24,854 shares as Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 7.22%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 53,646 shares with $1.03M value, down from 78,500 last quarter. Penn National Gaming Inc now has $2.12B valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 1.87M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M

Intrust Bank Na increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrust Bank Na acquired 23,599 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Intrust Bank Na holds 137,191 shares with $3.98 million value, up from 113,592 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $273.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – Bank of America to Stop Financing Makers of Military-Style Guns; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 228,644 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 432,666 shares stake. Moreover, Aull & Monroe has 1.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 71,538 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Wilshire Securities Mgmt holds 11,104 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Addison holds 0.55% or 27,127 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co reported 84,397 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc holds 1.43 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Horrell Mgmt Inc has invested 0.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.62% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Advisor Gp Limited Com stated it has 505,806 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 1.26 million are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Lc. 10,176 are owned by Ipswich Inv Co. Regions Financial holds 3.18 million shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 26 by Wood. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 12,428 shares to 72,328 valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mobile Telesystems Ojsc (NYSE:MBT) stake by 556,884 shares and now owns 589,884 shares. Cnx Resources Corporation was raised too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. HANDLER DAVID A also bought $530,400 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Wednesday, August 7. 10,875 shares were bought by Snowden Jay A, worth $212,171. $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by SCACCETTI JANE on Thursday, August 8. 3,000 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares with value of $51,900 were bought by Reibstein Saul. Fair William J had bought 11,000 shares worth $214,940.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.