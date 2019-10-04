Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Jabil (JBL) Position as Market Value Rose; Moon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Lear (LEA) by $485,805 as Share Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 41,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The hedge fund held 45,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 86,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.71M shares traded or 36.05% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 30/03/2018 – JABIL PACT WITH BAYLIN EXPANDS WIRELESS ANTENNA CAPABILITIES; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 14,100 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 17,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 323,016 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold JBL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 7.64% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 237,891 shares to 456,391 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) by 126,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $292.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 38,053 shares to 250,235 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05M for 7.95 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.