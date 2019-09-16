Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $999,306 as Market Value Rose; Rollins (ROL) Market Value Declined While Autus Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.35 Million

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 38,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 23,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $851,000, down from 62,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.64. About 606,272 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 9,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 3,798 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $392,000, down from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.57. About 1.96M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 25/05/2018 – UPS – MOST RECENTLY, WARREN SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER FOR XEROX CORPORATION; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 31,522 shares to 99,122 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 133.32 million shares or 4.62% more from 127.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 39.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.