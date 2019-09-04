Quantitative Investment Management Has Trimmed By $985,500 Its Lear Com New (LEA) Holding; Tenet Healthcare Has 0.87 Sentiment

Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 94 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 108 reduced and sold equity positions in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 99.78 million shares, down from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tenet Healthcare Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 77 Increased: 58 New Position: 36.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Lear Corp Com New (LEA) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 7,300 shares as Lear Corp Com New (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 35,700 shares with $4.84 million value, down from 43,000 last quarter. Lear Corp Com New now has $6.93B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 456,435 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96 million for 18.50 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. holds 7.29% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation for 2.08 million shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 17.90 million shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp has 3.79% invested in the company for 4.79 million shares. The New York-based Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Redwood Capital Management Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates in three divisions: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Investors holds 70,478 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 115,893 shares. Axa holds 32,495 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 3,475 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 69,585 shares. Moon Mgmt Lp invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.16% stake. Group Inc holds 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) or 10,638 shares. Midas reported 16,700 shares. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp reported 5,253 shares stake. Shell Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,585 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 8,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $153.89’s average target is 35.60% above currents $113.49 stock price. Lear had 18 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LEA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Longbow on Monday, June 24. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $14400 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 9,400 shares to 25,200 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 30,400 shares. Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was raised too.