Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Snap (SNA) Holding By $3.53 Million; Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 15.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 41,311 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 226,756 shares with $9.63 million value, down from 268,067 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $235.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05M shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Snap (SNA) stake by 183.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 22,600 shares as Snap (SNA)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 34,900 shares with $5.46M value, up from 12,300 last quarter. Snap now has $8.85B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $159.76. About 315,924 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 94,200 shares to 2,700 valued at $512,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 17,200 shares and now owns 39,300 shares. Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 1,771 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Stock Yards Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.03% stake. Hightower Advisors Ltd Co owns 15,713 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Advsrs Asset holds 0.01% or 4,602 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.04% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 10,660 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Archford Strategies Lc invested in 0% or 28 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity. Another trade for 387 shares valued at $60,833 was made by LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Management invested 1.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nippon Life has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.03M shares. Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 57,159 shares. Moreover, Main Street Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 12,430 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 37,544 shares. Moreover, Markston Intll Lc has 0.84% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 298,869 shares. Moreover, First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundation Resource reported 4.62% stake. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 2.59 million shares. Westpac Banking has 915,788 shares. Greenwood Limited Liability Co owns 2.32% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 212,261 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 0.53% or 92,333 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust owns 251,272 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. 43,800 shares valued at $1.81 million were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.59 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.