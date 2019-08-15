Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding in Robert Half International (RHI) as Stock Price Declined; London Co Of Virginia Raised Its Stake in Alleghany Del (Y) as Stock Price Rose

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 5,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 190,387 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.59M, up from 184,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $743.98. About 31,370 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 96.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.79. About 631,174 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 43,913 shares to 589,346 shares, valued at $45.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 19,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,379 shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) by 27,272 shares to 16,228 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.