Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Position By $6.66 Million; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) SI Increased By 11.88%

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) had an increase of 11.88% in short interest. PNW’s SI was 4.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.88% from 3.75M shares previously. With 894,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s short sellers to cover PNW’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $95.08. About 581,839 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) stake by 73.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc analyzed 147,900 shares as Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC)'s stock rose 1.78%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 54,100 shares with $2.46 million value, down from 202,000 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.39% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 21 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 19. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, April 1 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Monday, April 15 to “Sector Perform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 27,400 shares to 30,700 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 7,700 shares and now owns 34,400 shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

