Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Legg Mason (LM) Stake; Simmons First National (SFNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.67

Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 95 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 57 sold and decreased their equity positions in Simmons First National Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 55.71 million shares, down from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Simmons First National Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 42 Increased: 64 New Position: 31.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 79.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 14,700 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 33,100 shares with $905,000 value, up from 18,400 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $3.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 134,752 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON TAKING $67M CHARGE RELATED TO DOJ CASE; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Simmons First National Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Simmons Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. The Company’s deposit products include time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts. It has a 10.93 P/E ratio. The firm provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and agricultural loans to businesses; and consumer loans, student loans, credit card loans, and single-family residential real estate loans to individuals, as well as equipment and SBA lending.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 70,532 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q CORE EPS 57C, EST. 52C; 16/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Senior Unsecured Debt Rating of BBB+ to Simmons First National Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $135.0M; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $135.0 MLN, UP 86.5 PCT

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $451,553 activity.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 62,334 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. Dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. has 0.68% invested in the company for 95,972 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.46% in the stock. Patten Group Inc., a Tennessee-based fund reported 43,314 shares.

Analysts await Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. SFNC’s profit will be $62.78M for 9.58 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Simmons First National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 17,200 shares to 39,300 valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) stake by 2,700 shares and now owns 1,800 shares. Lear Corp Com New (NYSE:LEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 67,000 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has 27,911 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Hanson Mcclain Inc, California-based fund reported 15 shares. Bartlett holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 30,128 shares. Pzena Invest Ltd Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 639,775 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 4,776 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 681,732 shares. Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 256,646 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 22,538 shares. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 250,400 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 90,612 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 525,377 shares. Wellington Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 61,061 shares.