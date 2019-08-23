Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by $496,800 as Market Valuation Declined; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Share Price Rose While Nli International Has Lowered by $319,280 Its Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 171,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 143,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 2.75 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA; 26/04/2018 – Vodafone to Sponsor ESL’s Esports Events; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE TO REDEEM IN FULL 5.45% NOTES DUE 2019; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 3,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 81,400 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 84,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.7. About 714,744 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS NEW JERSEY-AMERICAN WATER FILED TO IMPLEMENT ABOUT $75 MLN IN PROVISIONAL RATES FOR WATER AND WASTEWATER SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Missouri American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 15/05/2018 – American Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 30/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Buys Wastewater Assets From Exeter Township for $96 Million; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff Phelps Communication has 1.59% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Stewart & Patten Communication Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,950 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc has 0.17% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 33,693 shares. 11,922 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 19,245 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 65,775 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 300 shares. Cipher Capital LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameriprise holds 0.04% or 843,668 shares in its portfolio. L & S Advsr Inc accumulated 0.34% or 24,176 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 2,059 shares. Pennsylvania Commerce invested in 10,463 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,914 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,720 shares to 134,920 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 62,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 12,200 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).