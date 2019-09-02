Quantitative Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $33.81 Million as Share Value Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 85.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.97M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 512,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05 million, down from 677,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29,400 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New Com (NYSE:OC) by 8,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,706 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 26,300 shares to 330,400 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $497.24 million for 19.16 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

