Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Position in Flir Systems (FLIR) as Shares Declined; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Has Decreased by $974,807 as Stock Value Declined

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc sold 7,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 21.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The hedge fund held 49,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 40,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 801,710 shares traded or 2.74% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fjarde Ap reported 46,420 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.17% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 336,100 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 800 shares. 39,085 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Century owns 11,178 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 28,148 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 475,342 shares. Sei Invs Co reported 0.03% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 28,076 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 0% or 16,414 shares. Lord Abbett & Com reported 0.22% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,500 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Ltd Com owns 7,198 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers accumulated 0.53% or 32,540 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 312,693 shares. Towercrest Capital Management owns 5,495 shares. Cooke & Bieler Limited Partnership stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ajo Lp holds 3.09M shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 30,726 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.32% or 9,018 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,546 shares. Pettee Invsts invested 11.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arga Mngmt LP owns 24,350 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.42% stake. First City Cap Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 13,708 shares. Headinvest Llc accumulated 18,400 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

