Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Yum! Brands (YUM) Holding by $5.45 Million as Stock Rose; As Nrg Energy (Put) (NRG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 440.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 55,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 67,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NRG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 4.16 million shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 64,500 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 66,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,800 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Company.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 Per Share – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large Caps Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on NRG Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Call) (NYSE:EMR) by 72,200 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

