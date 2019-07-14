Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by $842,600; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding Held by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 15,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48 million, up from 275,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (SNH) by 85.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 165,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 89,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Senior Housing Prop Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 2.21 million shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 49.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER FRANCIS AS COO; 02/04/2018 Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Board and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Bd and Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Senior Housing Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNH); 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Rev $275.8M; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q Net $237.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Ser holds 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 4,652 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company reported 92,857 shares. Raymond James invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt stated it has 4,000 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.4% or 1.22M shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi reported 1,018 shares. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 119,472 shares. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability invested 3.33% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pathstone Family Office Limited Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,505 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5,384 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 17,816 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 187,157 shares stake. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 60,600 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 13,103 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 34,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 26,300 shares to 5,500 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 254,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,422 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

