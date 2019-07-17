Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Its Belden (BDC) Stake by $498,200; Anthem (ANTM) Shares Declined While Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Position by $5.21 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 280,064 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Pricing of €350 Million Private Offering of 3.875% Senior Subordinated Notes; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47; 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $305.41. About 870,919 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BDC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 7.63% less from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 58,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). 7 are owned by Trustmark Bank Department. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 84,676 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). 31,250 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,347 shares. 3,863 are held by Petrus Co Lta. Howe And Rusling reported 2,765 shares. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.12% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 27,401 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,241 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 146,441 shares in its portfolio.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 20,000 shares to 58,200 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 31,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 16.53 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,845 shares to 75,697 shares, valued at $88.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 154,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 953,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

