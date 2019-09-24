Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Position By $1.16 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 6.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 4,108 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc holds 57,616 shares with $8.03 million value, down from 61,724 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 4.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) stake by 366.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 11,739 shares as Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)’s stock rose 25.76%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 14,939 shares with $1.49M value, up from 3,200 last quarter. Genesee & Wyoming Inc now has $6.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 500,402 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 10,023 shares to 3,877 valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 16,930 shares and now owns 8,270 shares. Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWR, OLBK, TYPE, and RTEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco has 756,395 shares. Morgan Stanley has 65,947 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,291 shares. Rare holds 138,034 shares. Natixis reported 5,936 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 3,409 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 34,350 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0% or 109 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 38,010 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 6,159 shares. Pettee Investors reported 0.75% stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% or 12,300 shares. Ruggie Capital Gp has 13 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 6,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.08% above currents $131.59 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 178,003 shares. Bailard reported 93,064 shares. Old Point And Finance Service N A holds 4.1% or 57,868 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Lc holds 60,479 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Service holds 0.36% or 13,817 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 60,391 shares. 7,802 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Corp Ny. Mcdaniel Terry And has 4.09% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wendell David Assocs has invested 2.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 24,000 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 264,604 shares stake. Winfield Assocs has invested 0.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 269,364 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 23,542 were reported by Community Grp Limited Liability. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability reported 91,905 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.