Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Mattel (MAT) Position by $709,489; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Its Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (MAT) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 64,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 221,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.48 million, down from 285,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 872,860 shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis reportedly in talks to leave the company; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – MATTEL TOLD MGA IN LETTER NOT INTERESTED IN FURTHER DISCUSSIONS; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Lower Mattel Sales, Higher Write Offs

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $220.15. About 18.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime:; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett still hates Bitcoin, wants all of Apple; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.08 million for 29.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,353 shares to 24,353 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Health Care Etf (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 76 investors sold MAT shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 409.99 million shares or 4.11% less from 427.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 137 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 60,870 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 22,670 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bank has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 450 shares. Bollard Grp Inc Limited Co reported 4,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 10,850 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,331 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 1.52M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Cumberland Advsr Inc accumulated 92,100 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.02% or 204,944 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 23,810 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Of Vermont holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio.

