Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Stake; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Its Stake in American Intl Group (AIG) as Market Valuation Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 153.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in The Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 453,755 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 20/03/2018 – David Gordon, President, The @Cheesecake Factory: People are always going to want to get together – restaurants are not going away. They are going to want to have social experiences; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 1%; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 01/05/2018 – Eli’s Cheesecake of Chicago Introduces #DIY Wedding Cake Kit For the #RoyalWedding!; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of JPMCC 2017-JP5; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 29,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 716,414 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.85 million, up from 687,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 2.15 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake. Fiera Corporation reported 5,999 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Roundview Capital Ltd stated it has 7,272 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lpl Financial owns 110,656 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Management reported 2.09% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 27,623 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moors And Cabot owns 7,320 shares. Bridgeway Management Inc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Wesbanco State Bank stated it has 13,324 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.1% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg stated it has 22,132 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc invested in 89,712 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 15,350 shares to 864,158 shares, valued at $25.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,230 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flowers Foods (FLO) Stock Dips on Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Sell Superior Cake Products to Sara Lee Frozen Bakery for $65 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CAKE vs. TXRH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7,300 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,800 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI).