Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $19.76 Million as Valuation Rose; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Its Holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) as Valuation Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 560.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 67,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 79,203 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs (SKT) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 22,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180,000, down from 33,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 2.18 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 01/05/2018 – TANGER 1Q AFFO/SHR 60C, EST. 59C

Analysts await Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SKT’s profit will be $52.37M for 7.03 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 569,201 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 1 shares. 2.34 million were reported by Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 318,507 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 247,003 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 207,210 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited stated it has 83,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Investors Limited invested in 0.01% or 99,409 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.79 million shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co owns 17,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Ltd Co accumulated 464,560 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 88,920 shares. First City Capital Mngmt Inc reported 18,425 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 9,464 shares. Qs Invsts Lc owns 45,964 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc invested in 0.62% or 6,817 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 368,128 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,666 shares. Central Bankshares And Tru Company holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,037 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 618,020 shares. Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested in 0.26% or 37,675 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.13% stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 648,507 shares in its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,615 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank invested in 0.35% or 1,030 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability invested in 5,904 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Smithfield holds 2,246 shares. Aimz Invest Llc reported 7,825 shares.

