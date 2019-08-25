Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position; Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust Has 1.07 Sentiment

Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust (BGY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 30 hedge funds increased and opened new positions, while 28 cut down and sold their holdings in Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database reported: 34.33 million shares, up from 33.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock International Growth & Income Trust in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 17 Increased: 16 New Position: 14.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 242.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 16,700 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 4.14%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 23,600 shares with $1.13M value, up from 6,900 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $12.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 3.33 million shares traded or 22.96% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 2.3% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust for 314,636 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 5.06 million shares or 1.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.08% invested in the company for 497,536 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.53 million shares.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $584.95 million. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $549 activity.

More notable recent BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock International Growth&Income Trust declares $0.0388 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Deals In My Universe: 6 Stocks To Study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2016.

It closed at $5.44 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Seagate Technology has $5600 highest and $3700 lowest target. $46.50’s average target is -0.90% below currents $46.92 stock price. Seagate Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “STX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Seagate Technology plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:STX) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate (STX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: STX, YUM, FANG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seagate Technology Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.