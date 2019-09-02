Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Vmware (VMW) Share Price Declined, Holder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69M shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 45,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 12,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.37. About 1.42M shares traded or 57.42% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,332 were reported by Royal London Asset Limited. Psagot Invest House Ltd stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 52,477 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Forte Capital Llc Adv accumulated 28,658 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 7,482 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 17,050 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Creative Planning accumulated 4,723 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson And Doremus invested in 292 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adirondack Tru accumulated 75 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 26,538 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 8,070 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 750 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 280,271 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0% or 4,781 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Announces VMworld 2019 US Keynote Speakers NYSE:VMW – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does VMware’s Pullback Make It a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The #AI Eye: VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Completes Acquisition of Uhana and Baidu (Nasdaq: $BIDU) Makes Strategic Agreement with Chongqing Government – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Downgrades Pivotal Software After VMware Acquisition Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares to 7,765 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,727 shares, and has risen its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $407.59 million for 34.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.41M shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt owns 4,437 shares. 124,412 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 22,138 shares. Hallmark has invested 0.22% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Putnam Invs Ltd Co holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 21,391 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability invested in 940,802 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 272,411 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 21,439 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability reported 4,485 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 11,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 18,775 shares.

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $228.42 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 21,666 shares to 28,166 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).