Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Share Value Declined; Mutual Of America Capital Management Lifted Exponent (EXPO) Position by $918,140; Market Value Rose

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 89,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27 million, up from 74,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 135,800 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT SEES EBITDA MARGIN FALLING ABOUT 50-100 BPS VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Rev $96.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 147,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 136,942 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 284,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 2.76 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 05/03/2018 – Battle for Newell control intensifies as Starboard nominates two more directors; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele

More notable recent Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zoom Debuts Zoom Phone Expansion at London’s UC EXPO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Week In Forex, Crypto, And Stocks â€“ September 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valeritas Announces Participation on â€œThe Cutting Edge of Cannabinoid Scienceâ€ Panel at the CBD Expo EAST Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold EXPO shares while 59 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 45.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,544 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 17,324 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 359,112 shares in its portfolio. 16,116 are held by Us National Bank & Trust De. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd reported 0.01% in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). Raymond James And holds 0% or 56,416 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 48,020 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Llc reported 427 shares stake. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 21,751 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 10,444 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 743,173 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) for 720,670 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 83,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 47,909 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 49,126 shares to 762 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) by 319,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,930 shares, and cut its stake in Baker Hughes Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited accumulated 34,154 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Co reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Spark Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Focus Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 15,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 237 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 143,445 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ancora Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 45,500 shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 140,640 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 251,766 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co owns 197,258 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5.10 million shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Newell Brands, TrueCar, and XPO Logistics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands: Too Much Risk For Me To Touch It – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1,810 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 10,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.79M for 8.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.