Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Holding in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) by $4.33 Million; Carlson Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $325,923

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) by 66.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc analyzed 254,878 shares as the company's stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 129,422 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 384,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E to stay in charge of Chapter 11 exit plan, judge rules – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 543,600 shares to 962,200 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $492.32M for 2.71 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsrs owns 26,523 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Columbus Hill Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 10.41% or 6.44 million shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management invested in 31,491 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Limited reported 129,422 shares. Moreover, Oak Hill Advsrs Limited Partnership has 4.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 150,000 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Retail Bank has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). King Street Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Baupost Gp Ltd Ma accumulated 3.66% or 24.50 million shares. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Australia-based Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Cap Inc reported 100 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 14.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us accumulated 37,120 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atlas Browninc has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 819 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 793 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 751 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Asset has invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Samlyn Capital Limited Co has 2.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 57,442 shares. Sns Financial Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 2,934 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,267 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Company invested in 3,113 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company accumulated 38,701 shares. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.49% or 3,000 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.