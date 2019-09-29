Quantitative Investment Management Cut Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding; Amkor International Holdings (AMKR) Sentiment Is 1.14

Amkor International Holdings LLC (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 75 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 66 decreased and sold their equity positions in Amkor International Holdings LLC. The hedge funds in our database reported: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Amkor International Holdings LLC in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 63.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $31.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) stake by 264,116 shares to 748,616 valued at $7.66M in 2019Q2. It also upped Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 3,531 shares and now owns 5,831 shares. Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19 million for 47.87 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $35 highest and $1700 lowest target. $32.29’s average target is 12.43% above currents $28.72 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 15 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) rating on Friday, June 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 42.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.

