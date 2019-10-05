Quantitative Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Ugi (UGI); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63M, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 70.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 18,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 44,817 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 1.06 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 92,668 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 966,999 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Lc invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 3.36M shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 1.15M are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Boston Lc reported 0.02% stake. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.80M shares. Comerica Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 227,333 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 1.28 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.22% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 257,101 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny invested 0.78% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 113,381 shares in its portfolio.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 14,785 shares to 41,561 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,173 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wade G W & has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.68% or 76,902 shares in its portfolio. 68,800 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca holds 2.68% or 68,322 shares. 4,918 are owned by Alps. Meeder Asset Inc holds 39,006 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Uss Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership owns 1.92% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 299,672 shares. Institute For Wealth Llc invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 1.04M shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.43% or 23,910 shares. Fil invested in 0.48% or 2.28M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.60 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Glob Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Co owns 3.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 414,270 shares.

