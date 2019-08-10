Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Its Exelon (EXC) Stake; Royal Gold (RGLD) Sentiment Is 1.29

Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 126 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 98 sold and reduced holdings in Royal Gold Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 50.70 million shares, down from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Royal Gold Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 80 Increased: 82 New Position: 44.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 13.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 6,200 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 53,000 shares with $2.66 million value, up from 46,800 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $43.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 4.27M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 27/04/2018 – EXELON CUT CALVERT CLIFFS 2 POWER THURSDAY FOR PUMP MAINTENANCE; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Clear That New, Large-Scale Nuclear Plants Aren’t Viable in Today’s U.S. Competitive Markets; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Aliabadi Paymon sold $837,900.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 31,300 shares to 13,900 valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) stake by 25,164 shares and now owns 7,936 shares. Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 11.36 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amica Mutual Insur Company invested in 0.29% or 46,816 shares. Syntal Cap Ltd has invested 0.28% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability reported 79,434 shares. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 92,915 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 355,753 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division reported 5,434 shares stake. Caprock Inc owns 4,153 shares. National Pension Serv reported 1.09M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 725,632 shares. Snow Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 75,369 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) owns 28,319 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 1.91% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $129.03. About 736,418 shares traded or 59.43% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Royal Gold, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. The company has market cap of $8.45 billion. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. It has a 90.23 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.