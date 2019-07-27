Quanterix (QTRX) EPS Estimated At $-0.43; Shorts at Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Lowered By 2.22%

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) had a decrease of 2.22% in short interest. CPSS’s SI was 1.24 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.22% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 31,500 avg volume, 40 days are for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s short sellers to cover CPSS’s short positions. The SI to Consumer Portfolio Services Inc’s float is 9.25%. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 13,969 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 3.33% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

Analysts expect Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $-0.43 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 26.47% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Quanterix Corporation’s analysts see 2.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 49,006 shares traded. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has risen 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical QTRX News: 27/04/2018 – Quanterix Marks Leadership in Accelerating Neurology Research with 100-Publication Milestone; 20/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation and DestiNA Genomics to Collaborate in Effort to Transform microRNA Biomarker Detection; 09/05/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 14/03/2018 – Quanterix Corporation Releases Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017; 08/03/2018 New Research Demonstrates Enhanced Sensitivity for Acute HIV Detection Using Quanterix’ Simoa Technology; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 3.2% Position in Quanterix Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quanterix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTRX); 14/03/2018 – RPT-QUANTERIX CORPORATION RELEASES OPERATING RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017; 13/03/2018 – Quanterix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 550 shares. Continental Advsr Limited invested in 1.44% or 884,783 shares. Black Diamond Cap Ltd Company invested 1.62% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Northern Corporation invested in 34,848 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 25,668 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 2,921 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 326,607 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co reported 111,189 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Vanguard Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 630,264 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 90,124 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 1.82M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,300 are held by Bailard.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.07 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.42 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.