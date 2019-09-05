Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 27 13.71 N/A -1.52 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.25 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Quanterix Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor vTv Therapeutics Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Quanterix Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Quanterix Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, with potential upside of 258.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Quanterix Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.3% and 7.3%. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.