Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanterix Corporation 26 15.38 N/A -1.52 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.80 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Quanterix Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Quanterix Corporation. Its rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Quanterix Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 20.72% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares and 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.